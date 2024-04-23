IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump ally to informer: Ex-National Enquirer publisher to expose hush money 'scheme' as key witness
April 23, 202408:05
The Reidout

Donald Trump's longtime friend and ally David Pecker has been cooperating with state and federal prosecutors in their investigations. Prosecutors say Pecker participated in an August 2015 meeting with Trump and Michael Cohen to discuss countering negative stories about Trump's relationships with women by buying exclusive rights to their stories and never publishing them, a practice known as "catch and kill." Day one of the Stormy Daniels hush money trial is discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.April 23, 2024

