Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 House panel has recommended that Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, face a contempt of Congress charge. The referral now moves to the full House where it is expected to come up for a vote as soon as Tuesday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the proceedings, and what might come next. Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson also gives us his perspective from the halls of Congress.Dec. 14, 2021