Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 6
11:55
Share this -
copied
The Jan. 6 House panel has recommended that Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, face a contempt of Congress charge. The referral now moves to the full House where it is expected to come up for a vote as soon as Tuesday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the proceedings, and what might come next. Jan. 6 select committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson also gives us his perspective from the halls of Congress.Dec. 14, 2021
Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee chair: We’ve received revealing info about members of Congress, staff involved in Jan. 6
11:55
UP NEXT
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes
10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice
08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near
08:03
Joy Reid: The party of open hostility to democracy is the Republican Party
09:14
Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid