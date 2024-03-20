Trump's desperate move? Manafort with his Russian oligarch ties eyed for campaign amid need for cash

Donald Trump's former White House aide Peter Navarro began a four-month federal prison sentence today, convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the January 6th committee. This marks the first time a senior aide of Trump has had to serve time in connection with the Capitol insurrection. Now, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has served time in prison for charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, is being eyed for Trump's 2024 campaign. Joining Joy Reid is investigative journalist Michael Isikoff, co-author of 'Find Me the Votes.'March 20, 2024