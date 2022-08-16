IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

    10:43
  • UP NEXT

    A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles

    09:01

  • Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation

    02:37

  • What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets

    07:06

  • Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe

    03:55

  • Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe

    00:45

  • Peter Strzok: The FBI isn't targeting one side or the other

    06:30

  • Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified

    07:38

  • Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims

    08:58

  • Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:43

  • DHS, FBI warn of increasing online threats to federal law enforcement

    00:32

  • Capitol Police identify man who died by suicide on Capitol grounds

    02:44

  • Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother

    02:08

  • WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan

    02:19

  • Man dies by suicide after driving car into Capitol barricades, firing shots into the air

    00:32

  • Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information never leaves secure facilities Rep. Krishnamoorthi says

    07:55

  • ‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago

    10:29

  • Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion

    04:16

  • Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before lecture at Chautauqua Institution

    02:13

  • 'An epic showdown between rule of law and law of power'

    08:03

The Reidout

‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

10:43

Donald Trump’s former national security advisor John Bolton says his handling of classified information was always a concern. Trump’s shifting explanations concerning the classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago are analyzed by our panel of experts on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

    10:43
  • UP NEXT

    A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles

    09:01

  • Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation

    02:37

  • What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets

    07:06

  • Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe

    03:55

  • Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe

    00:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All