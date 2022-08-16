‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says

- Now Playing
‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says10:43
- UP NEXT
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles09:01
Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation02:37
What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets07:06
Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe03:55
Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe00:45
Peter Strzok: The FBI isn't targeting one side or the other06:30
Joe: FBI is trying to protect Americans by keeping classified documents classified07:38
Former national security adviser puts cold water on Trump's document claims08:58
Joe: Trump keeps going through the lies on Mar-a-Lago documents06:43
DHS, FBI warn of increasing online threats to federal law enforcement00:32
Capitol Police identify man who died by suicide on Capitol grounds02:44
Suspect who crashed into Pennsylvania crowd also charged in death of his mother02:08
WH intel: Al-Qaeda has not reestablished itself in Afghanistan02:19
Man dies by suicide after driving car into Capitol barricades, firing shots into the air00:32
Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information never leaves secure facilities Rep. Krishnamoorthi says07:55
‘This is the sensitive stuff you don't want in the wrong hands’: Ben Rhodes on top secret docs found at Mar-a-Lago10:29
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant obtained by NBC News reveals items of suspicion04:16
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed before lecture at Chautauqua Institution02:13
'An epic showdown between rule of law and law of power'08:03
- Now Playing
‘Espionage Act has no mention of classification’ so Trump 'declassifying' docs is no excuse expert says10:43
- UP NEXT
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles09:01
Giuliani told he's the target of 2020 Georgia election investigation02:37
What a president can and can't do in removing protections for secrets07:06
Giuliani reportedly told he's target of 2020 Georgia election probe03:55
Judge says Graham will have to testify in 2020 Georgia election probe00:45
Play All