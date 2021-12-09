IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces

10:11

Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows declared on Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Madeleine Dean and more join Joy Reid to discuss.Dec. 9, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

