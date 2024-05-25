IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally
May 25, 202411:16
  • Now Playing

    ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’

    06:09

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 23

    18:01

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 22

    17:06

  • Fmr. Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade on how Trump’s Georgia trial was politicized–by others

    01:26

  • Fmr. GA prosecutor slandered by Trump for Willis relationship ‘respects his right to his opinion’

    05:53

  • 'Collusion': Fmr. prosecutor says his divorce lawyer leaked Willis relationship to Trump camp

    11:12

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 21

    19:36

  • Trump slanders judge's ethnic background: 'Take a look at where he comes from'

    07:55

  • Joy: Michael Cohen went to jail for same crime Trump’s now on trial for

    11:40

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 20

    19:07

  • ‘Contemptuous’: Trump defense witness Costello ‘put on notice’ for 'staring down' judge

    09:03

  • ‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

    10:03

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 15

    19:40

  • ‘Brazen’: MAGA loyalists trash talk judge's daughter, defying gag order for Trump

    07:38

  • ‘Cohen connects the dots’: Ex-Trump lawyer is prosecution trump card fmr. Watergate prosecutor says

    12:00

  • ‘Obsessed with Trump’? Trump lawyers try to debunk star witness Cohen's integrity with bizarre claim

    07:58

  • Fixer to foe: Michal Cohen’s Trump trial testimony will be ‘backed’ by ‘paper’ evidence experts say

    11:57

The Reidout

‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

11:16

Donald Trump's claim of widespread support in New York has been contradicted by the paltry gatherings at his trial. Joy Reid and her panel also discuss Trump bringing out rappers accused of murder at his Bronx rally.May 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Nobody from Bronx cosigns’: Trump brings out rappers accused of murder at Bronx rally

    11:16
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett on 'B6' clapback: MTG's GOP colleagues are secretly ‘patting me on my back’

    06:09

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 23

    18:01

  • Trump bombs in Bronx: Shouting out Putin, Kim Jong Un in NYC borough he'll NEVER win

    06:02

  • ‘Theocratic America’ agenda? Shock as Supreme Court justice flies Christian nationalist flag

    11:58

  • Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: May 22

    17:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All