Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is not the only body battling the Big Lie perpetuated by Donald Trump and his allies. A prominent group of conservatives issued a detailed report on Thursday showing that there is "absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud" in the 2020 election. The question remains: will their conservative peers finally listen? David Hoppe, former chief of staff for Speaker Paul Ryan, and one of the authors of the aforementioned report, and Abdallah Fayyad, opinion writer for The Boston Globe, join Joy Reid to discuss.July 15, 2022