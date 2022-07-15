IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Trump’s plan to claim presidential victory

    08:17

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

  • Kinzinger says 1/6 committee still considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence

    09:12

  • Neal Katyal: Witness tampering is a ‘grave matter’ for Trump

    04:27

  • Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot

    06:21

  • See Trump WH lawyer confronted on live TV: Keep the medal of freedom out your mouth

    05:39

  • Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

    03:22

  • Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

    08:35

  • Sgt. Gonell: I don't know why Stephen Ayres apologized — that's up to him and his maker

    02:19

  • 'They pretend not to see me': Capitol Police officer injured on Jan. 6 laments GOP silence

    05:25

  • January 6th witness Trump called was White House support staffer

    05:29

  • Loose-lipped Steve Bannon suggests another facet of Trump's central role in Capitol attack

    08:48

  • Questions of potential 1/6 witness intimidation

    02:57

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • ‘The criminal buck has to stop with Donald Trump,’ not Meadows legal expert asserts

    09:45

  • Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25

The Reidout

Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

10:48

The Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is not the only body battling the Big Lie perpetuated by Donald Trump and his allies. A prominent group of conservatives issued a detailed report on Thursday showing that there is "absolutely no evidence of widespread fraud" in the 2020 election. The question remains: will their conservative peers finally listen? David Hoppe, former chief of staff for Speaker Paul Ryan, and one of the authors of the aforementioned report, and Abdallah Fayyad, opinion writer for The Boston Globe, join Joy Reid to discuss.July 15, 2022

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54
  • Now Playing

    Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Trump’s plan to claim presidential victory

    08:17

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All