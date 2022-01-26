IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Georgia grand jury to probe Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘find votes’

08:33

Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election results in Georgia will now be probed, as a panel of judges in Georgia has given the green light to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to seat a special grand jury for her investigation. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 26, 2022

