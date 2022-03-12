Yovanovitch: Trump White House insiders say he would've pulled U.S. out of NATO
07:33
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump's admiration for Vladimir Putin and apparent obsession with weakening Ukraine are discussed by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch -- who was fired by Donald Trump and then testified during his first impeachment proceedings -- in conversation with Joy Reid.March 12, 2022
Now Playing
Yovanovitch: Trump White House insiders say he would've pulled U.S. out of NATO
07:33
UP NEXT
“Please help us save our children and our parents”: Member of Ukrainian Parliament
10:20
‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion
06:12
Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media