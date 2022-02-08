IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States

    08:09
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth

    11:14

  • Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration

    05:43

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

  • Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust

    09:10

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down

    10:49

  • Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement

    11:04

  • U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five

    07:09

  • Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly

    09:00

  • Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy

    10:18

  • Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

    10:18

  • Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says

    08:46

  • New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors

    06:35

  • Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid

    11:21

  • Steve Schmidt: Madison Cawthorn one of many lawmakers implicated by own words

    07:43

  • Joy Reid: Now President Biden will make his mark on the Supreme Court

    11:59

  • Georgia grand jury to probe Donald Trump’s attempts to ‘find votes’

    08:33

  • Joy Reid on 1930s scheme by super-rich to allegedly topple U.S. government

    09:20

The Reidout

Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says

10:48

Donald Trump’s shredding of documents by hand as president was far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known according to new, extensive reporting from The Washington Post. Legal expert Paul Butler tells Joy Reid, 'He illegally destroyed items that don't actually belong to him. These records belong to the American people.'Feb. 8, 2022

  • Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States

    08:09
  • Now Playing

    Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says

    10:48
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth

    11:14

  • Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration

    05:43

  • Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

    08:41

  • Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year

    11:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All