Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says
10:48
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump’s shredding of documents by hand as president was far more widespread and indiscriminate than previously known according to new, extensive reporting from The Washington Post. Legal expert Paul Butler tells Joy Reid, 'He illegally destroyed items that don't actually belong to him. These records belong to the American people.'Feb. 8, 2022
Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States
08:09
Now Playing
Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says
10:48
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth
11:14
Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration
05:43
Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’
08:41
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year