The Reidout

‘DOJ is tiptoeing around Donald as if he was king’ former Trump attorney Michael Cohen says

11:52

Donald Trump reportedly taking documents to Mar-a-Lago describing foreign governments’ nuclear capabilities is slammed by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. "The DOJ, they're tiptoeing around Donald as if he was the king, the supreme leader, or a monarch…,” Cohen tells Joy Reid. “If the adage that no one is above the law holds true, then Donald should have been indicted already and facing consequences."Sept. 8, 2022

