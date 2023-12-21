‘Bullseye’: Trump’s Colorado ballot banishment accords with Constitution top Dem says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Donald Trump’s removal from the Colorado GOP primary ballot by the Colorado Supreme Court, which found that Trump committed insurrection, aligns with the U.S. Constitution, Rep. Jamie Raskin says. “He’s in the worst case scenario, someone who swore an oath to the Constitution, was supposed to uphold it, betrayed the oath, and proved himself essentially untrustworthy and therefore unfitting for office,” Raskin tells Joy Reid.Dec. 21, 2023

