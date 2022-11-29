Joy Reid on Trump dining with Nick Fuentes: This is another 'very fine people' moment

Donald Trump hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with guests Ye, formerly known as rapper Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes, an outspoken antisemite and racist. Trump claims that he had never heard of Fuentes before he served him dinner at his private home. Yet, even after being told who Fuentes is Trump will not condemn white nationalism. Joy Reid and her guests examine Trump's long history of apparently embracing white nationalism.Nov. 29, 2022