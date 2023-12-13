Jan. 6 star witness: ‘If Trump is elected this will be the last election under our Constitution’

Cassidy Hutchinson's damning testimony as the key witness to the House January 6th Committee revealed a series of stunning insights into Donald Trump's actions as the attack unfolded. Now, as Trump pursues a second presidency, Hutchinson is using her experience to sound the alarm about the former president she calls an extreme threat to democracy. Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, author of the New York Times best-seller, "Enough," joins Joy Reid with her warnings.Dec. 13, 2023