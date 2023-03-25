A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco

Donald Trump planning to hold his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, TX is slammed by extremist experts. “I interviewed extremist experts,” Dean Obeidallah tells The ReidOut. “They said this is not a dog whistle. This is a train whistle to anti-government actors. These are the type of people Donald Trump's cultivating." Olivia Troye, former White House advisor to Mike Pence, also joins us to discuss.March 25, 2023