‘This does smell a lot like obstruction’: Expert on new reporting on Trump's classified docs stash

Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran, who conducted the initial “diligent” search of Mar-a-Lago last June in response to a grand jury subpoena, told a federal grand jury that he had actually been told to steer clear of Donald Trump’s office and to only search a storage room, according to two people familiar with the matter, new reporting from The Guardian indicates. MSNBC legal analyst, former FBI general counsel, and former senior member of the Mueller probe Andrew Weissmann joins Joy Reid with his analysis.May 31, 2023