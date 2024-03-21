IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?
March 21, 2024

The Reidout

Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?

10:12

Donald Trump has five days left to come up with the $454 million bond for his New York civil fraud judgment or New York Attorney General Letitia James can start seizing the very properties that Trump has used to portray himself as a wealthy and successful businessman, the crux of what elevated him to the White House. Why Donald Trump's money problems are a national security threat is explained by Joy Reid and her guests.

