‘It’s getting scary’: Trump signaling push for autocracy being tolerated by GOP decried by Steele

09:54

As a Donald Trump loyalist vows to put the former president’s critics in a "gulag," observers note that Trump is signaling that he will push for autocracy in a second term. Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, and Michael Steele, former RNC chair, join Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 22, 2023

