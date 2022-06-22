IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: At today’s Jan. 6 hearing Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ was thoroughly debunked

    08:00
The Reidout

Joy Reid: At today’s Jan. 6 hearing Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ was thoroughly debunked

08:00

Donald Trump and his legal team including Rudy Giuliani used relentless pressure in an attempt to alter election results, Georgia officials told the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday. Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ being thoroughly debunked is also discussed by Joy Reid and her guests.June 22, 2022

    Joy Reid: At today’s Jan. 6 hearing Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ was thoroughly debunked

    08:00
Play All