'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense

- Now Playing
'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense09:40
- UP NEXT
‘Supporting Trump a failure of civic character’: Nichols slams allies condemning Jan. 6 indictment10:21
Trump might be charged in Georgia under same law as Young Thug Atlanta reporter says05:49
‘Trump's in full-blown autocratic, dictatorial mode’: Rep. Raskin slams former president’s threats09:18
‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal03:48
'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says06:16
‘Deranged and deluded’: Republican strategist slams ongoing GOP 'stolen election' conspiracies08:08
After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says06:24
Rudy Giuliani confirmed as Co-Conspirator 1 by NBC News in indictment of Trump in Jan. 6 probe04:55
‘They hate him like poison privately’: Pollster on certain DeSantis campaign committee GOP insiders09:07
‘Why they try to hide history’: Joy Reid on reports Alabama GOP seeks to gut Voting Rights Act07:35
‘Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum08:15
‘I want accountability, justice’: Capitol Police Officer Dunn on potential Trump Jan. 6 indictment07:17
‘Depths of depravity, criminality’: Nicolle Wallace on superseding Trump indictment revelations11:45
‘We're going to call you a creep’: Rep. Swalwell's new ad slams GOP overreach on trans youth issues07:46
‘Still looking over their shoulders’: Lawyer of election workers Giuliani admitted to lying about11:21
‘Complete lunatic’: Fmr. Trump WH aide blasts Navarro after ‘civil war’ threat10:13
‘They’re running against Trump but terrified of him’: Historian critiques GOP presidential field06:12
‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam02:35
‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment08:23
- Now Playing
'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense09:40
- UP NEXT
‘Supporting Trump a failure of civic character’: Nichols slams allies condemning Jan. 6 indictment10:21
Trump might be charged in Georgia under same law as Young Thug Atlanta reporter says05:49
‘Trump's in full-blown autocratic, dictatorial mode’: Rep. Raskin slams former president’s threats09:18
‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal03:48
'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says06:16
Play All