Fake billionaire bombshell: Trump can't post $464 million bond for NY civil fraud case, lawyers say

Donald Trump’s lawyers say he is unable to get a bond for the $464 million judgment in his New York civil fraud case. Has Trump been faking his billionaire wealth status all this time? Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, professor at the University of Michigan Law School and author of the New York Times best-selling, new book, "Attack From Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America," joins Joy Reid to discuss.March 19, 2024