Trump lawyer could be suspected of 'deliberate falsification of information' legal expert says

On Friday, Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in D.C. partially granted a request from U.S. prosecutors to force Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury. Jill Wine-Banks, who served as an assistant Watergate special prosecutor, joins Joy Reid to discuss.March 18, 2023