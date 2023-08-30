Joy Reid: Conservatives finally believe in systemic oppression but think it's only real for Trump

Since Donald Trump came along in 2016, leading Republicans have insisted that because of him, Republicanism is booming among Black people, despite there being no evidence of that. Joy Reid critiques this and the current legal argument that Donald Trump is just like a persecuted Black teenager in the 1930s, as many on the right also push the racist narrative that being an accused felon gives Trump "street cred" with African-Americans.Aug. 30, 2023