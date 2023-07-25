‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Special counsel Jack Smith could hand Donald Trump his third indictment at any moment, this time over his efforts to try and overturn his 2020 election loss. Meanwhile, Trump spent the weekend continuing his attacks on the special counsel, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and the entire Department of Justice on his Truth Social platform. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 25, 2023

