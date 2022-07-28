IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen Z activist’s clapback to Matt Gaetz? Raising over $330K for abortion access after trolling her

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says

    11:08
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump

    10:24

  • ‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

    08:18

  • Doctor says ‘all hands on deck coordinated response’ needed to halt monkeypox crisis

    07:11

  • Journalist warns Trump going unpunished sends wrong message to future presidents on coup attempts

    11:27

  • Joy Reid: Pence hasn’t fully rejected Trump after violent coup attempt, personal threat of gallows

    12:01

  • Officer Dunn: Anybody linked with failures of Jan. 6 must be held accountable including Trump

    07:32

  • Joy Reid: What’s most disturbing is how guns are marketed to kids

    02:52

  • Legal consequences will follow Jan. 6 hearings only if ‘DOJ rises to occasion’ expert says

    10:20

  • Highland Park mayor: We will only be safe with ‘federal initiative’ regarding assault weapons

    05:49

  • ‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

    12:00

  • Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

    07:18

  • ‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

    09:26

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54

  • Young Democratic voters ‘demand that the Party be more responsive to their issues’ activist says

    08:26

  • Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

    10:48

  • New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says

    09:14

The Reidout

DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says

11:08

The Justice Department’s scrutiny of Donald Trump raises the prospect of "something extraordinary" Joy Reid says, because he could be the first president in U.S. history to be prosecuted. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.July 28, 2022

  • Gen Z activist’s clapback to Matt Gaetz? Raising over $330K for abortion access after trolling her

    07:51
  • Now Playing

    DOJ's scrutiny of Trump raises prospect of 'something extraordinary' Joy Reid says

    11:08
  • UP NEXT

    Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump

    10:24

  • ‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

    08:18

  • Doctor says ‘all hands on deck coordinated response’ needed to halt monkeypox crisis

    07:11

  • Journalist warns Trump going unpunished sends wrong message to future presidents on coup attempts

    11:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All