After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says

Donald Trump’s indictment on charges related to the Jan. 6 conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 election is reacted to by the chair of the former House January 6th Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson. "None of us take any real pleasure in where we are at this point, but I think we all have to understand that as a nation of laws even a president or former president is not above the law,” Rep. Thompson tells Joy Reid.Aug. 2, 2023