    Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon

Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon

An indictment of Donald Trump is coming soon, our legal expert says, as the Manhattan DA's office offers Trump a chance to testify. Joy Reid and her legal expert guests discuss on The ReidOut on MSNBC.March 11, 2023

