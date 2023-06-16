IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Jan. 6 indictment for Trump 'is coming' former Jan. 6 select committee lead investigator says

11:30

The mishandling of classified documents case against Donald Trump, and the judge who is set to oversee the case, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, are discussed by legal experts who also analyze the possible statuses of the concurrent cases and investigations regarding the former president in various jurisdictions. The potential timing of an imminent Jan. 6-related Trump indictment is also suggested to Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.June 16, 2023

