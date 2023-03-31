Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

Donald Trump's indictment is being called “karma” by MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, who echoes the one-word statement of Dr. Yusef Abdus Salaama, a member of the exonerated Central Park 5, made in response to the historic indictment of the former president. “He’s going to have to go in the same building that those five young men that were indicted and prosecuted for a rape they didn’t do, while Donald Trump took ads out calling for their execution,” Rev. Sharpton tells Joy Reid.March 31, 2023