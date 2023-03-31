IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17

  • Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

    07:55

  • Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite

    11:10

  • A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco

    04:36

  • Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him

    05:06

  • Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

    09:54

  • 'DA Bragg is going on his timetable not Trump's': Legal expert Jill Wine-Banks

    09:56

  • ‘He’s one of them’: David Jolly accuses Kevin McCarthy of being pro-insurrectionist

    09:35

  • Hugo Lowell on his reporting that Trump allegedly wants to be handcuffed and perp-walked

    08:38

  • ‘Their futures are tied to this MAGA grifter’: Michael Steele on Republicans doubling down on Trump

    10:16

  • New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital

    02:30

  • ‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

    05:48

  • Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded

    11:43

  • ‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators

    06:59

  • Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates

    12:00

The Reidout

Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

05:47

Donald Trump's indictment is being called “karma” by MSNBC’s Rev. Al Sharpton, who echoes the one-word statement of Dr. Yusef Abdus Salaama, a member of the exonerated Central Park 5, made in response to the historic indictment of the former president. “He’s going to have to go in the same building that those five young men that were indicted and prosecuted for a rape they didn’t do, while Donald Trump took ads out calling for their execution,” Rev. Sharpton tells Joy Reid.March 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17

  • Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All