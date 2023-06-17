IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Justice Department releases scathing new report of the Minneapolis Police Department

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    There is a long history of prosecutions under the Espionage Act: National security expert

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 indictment for Trump 'is coming' former Jan. 6 select committee lead investigator says

    11:30

  • ‘We’re going to win regularly on behalf of kids, families’: Sen. Murphy on gun safety summit

    07:03

  • ‘Based on legal fiction’: Legal expert slams Trump claiming right to take documents

    10:47

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

    08:15

  • Why didn’t Trump have to take a mugshot? Legal expert Nick Ackerman weighs in

    11:15

  • ‘He can use that info to extort the country’: Former Trump attorney Cohen on classified docs

    07:06

  • 'It's such good evidence no jury can look away': Former Watergate prosecutor on Trump indictment

    11:34

  • 'Clinton was treated differently because she didn't do what Trump did': Conway on GOP comparisons

    07:03

  • ‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers-Williams, widow of civil rights icon

    04:55

  • Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

    07:23

  • ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

    10:07

  • Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

    09:00

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

    10:46

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57

  • Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

    08:54

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

    10:36

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

The Reidout

There is a long history of prosecutions under the Espionage Act: National security expert

10:10

Former President Trump seems to take issue with the fact that he was charged with The Espionage Act, the same act that his own administration aggressively targeted people under. Joy and her panel of legal and national security experts explore past circumstances of Espionage Act convictions and sentences and discuss how Trump’s mishandled classified documents case could pan out for the former President.June 17, 2023

  • The Justice Department releases scathing new report of the Minneapolis Police Department

    04:41
  • Now Playing

    There is a long history of prosecutions under the Espionage Act: National security expert

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 indictment for Trump 'is coming' former Jan. 6 select committee lead investigator says

    11:30

  • ‘We’re going to win regularly on behalf of kids, families’: Sen. Murphy on gun safety summit

    07:03

  • ‘Based on legal fiction’: Legal expert slams Trump claiming right to take documents

    10:47

  • Rachel Maddow on her new podcast ‘Deja News’: ‘I feel like history is grounding’

    08:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All