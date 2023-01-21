IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Judge blasting Trump's frivolous lawsuits is like 'saying you're a drunk in a bar' expert says

06:16

Donald Trump on Friday was hit with a fine of almost one million dollars for a lawsuit he filed against Hillary Clinton alleging that she, along with the Democratic National Committee, orchestrated “a malicious conspiracy” to investigate his campaign's ties to Russia and rigging the election in Clinton’s favor--even though he won that election. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 21, 2023

