  • New video shows final moments of Irvo Otieno's life at Virginia state psychiatric hospital

  • ‘Fox was supposed to have fixed that’: Katie Phang on new lawsuit alleging hostile work environment

    Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded

    ‘This is an embarrassing abuse of power’: Expert on GOP calls to investigate Trump’s investigators

  • Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates

  • Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis: I think Manhattan DA’s hush money case is extremely strong

  • Trump lawyer could be suspected of 'deliberate falsification of information' legal expert says

  • Legal expert: Timeline for holding Trump accountable is in the past because of Merrick Garland

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy's willing to sacrifice security of Congress to curry favor with Jan. 6 video

  • Cecile Richards on abortion pill case: 64 million women could lose access to medication abortion

  • Michael Cohen after testifying before Trump grand jury: ‘I'm probably the last witness they need’

  • 'This was a political stunt for publicity': Former Florida state attorney removed by DeSantis

  • Joy Reid: Word 'woke' triggers the MAGA base but doesn't keep most Americans up at night

  • Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank collapse: ‘We have a lot to investigate’

  • Trump could be indicted under state law not for campaign violations legal expert says

  • DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says

  • Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon

  • Weaponizing of government hearings have accomplished ‘absolutely nothing’ Rep. Daniel Goldman says

  • ‘It doesn’t look good, but wait and see’: Expert on Manhattan DA’s office possibly charging Trump

  • Charlie Sykes: House GOP is acting as Tucker Carlson’s gofer

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Trump has rarely been held accountable, instead being consistently protected, rewarded

Of Republicans denouncing the possibility of Donald Trump being indicted by the Manhattan district attorney's office in connection to a hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, Joy Reid says: "What Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is doing is not abnormal. It is not a political witch hunt." Joy’s panel on The ReidOut has more.March 22, 2023

