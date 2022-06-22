‘I think that Shaye and her mother will go down in history’ former U.S. senator says

Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s election lies leading Georgia election worker Shaye Moss to fear for her safety were revealed in Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing. The devastating personal stories of other witnesses, including Moss' mother, similarly treated were also revealed in the most emotional January 6th hearing yet. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.June 22, 2022