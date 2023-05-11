IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Many Republicans have rushed to Trump's defense and normalized sexual assault

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Many Republicans have rushed to Trump's defense and normalized sexual assault

Donald Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, yet many Republicans have rushed to his defense. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how many say this normalizes sexual assault.May 11, 2023

