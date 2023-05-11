Joy Reid: Many Republicans have rushed to Trump's defense and normalized sexual assault

- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Many Republicans have rushed to Trump's defense and normalized sexual assault08:21
- UP NEXT
‘Donald Trump’s not worthy of a town hall’: Rep. Swalwell slams replatforming of former president10:49
It's an important verdict for women out there who are suffering: Lawyer on E. Jean Carroll verdict11:53
GOP refuses to drain biggest swamp in corruption of George Santos: Rep. Ritchie Torres08:04
'When I see the crown I think of the pain of my ancestors': Expert on King Charles III coronation05:13
Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact11:34
‘To Donald all women look alike’: Trump expert on his deposition played during civil rape trial10:03
‘Everyone in government has strict ethics rules except Supreme Court’: SCOTUS expert Ian Millhiser08:36
‘When it comes to ethics Supreme Court is like out of control frat house’: Richard Painter09:08
'Jordan Neely was failed by many levels of government': Homeless rights advocate on subway killing09:12
Joy Reid on Tucker Carlson text: White nationalist receipts can you get you fired, even from Fox10:10
‘I won't rest until we get something done’: Warnock calls for gun reform after Atlanta shooting09:01
Sen. Whitehouse on Democrats on the Judiciary Committee calling for Supreme Court ethics reform10:39
Trump assault accuser Jessica Leeds on taking the stand in E. Jean Carroll's Trump rape civil trial08:04
‘Some of her admissions made her more credible’: legal expert on E. Jean Carroll's new testimony03:52
White House Correspondents’ Dinner host Roy Wood, Jr. on ‘honoring the nature of the roast’05:54
‘You're going to take away food stamps?’: Rep. Khanna slams GOP debt ceiling demands10:01
Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says08:53
Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says10:29
'You get re-victimized when telling story over and over': Legal expert on E. Jean Carroll testimony07:25
- Now Playing
Joy Reid: Many Republicans have rushed to Trump's defense and normalized sexual assault08:21
- UP NEXT
‘Donald Trump’s not worthy of a town hall’: Rep. Swalwell slams replatforming of former president10:49
It's an important verdict for women out there who are suffering: Lawyer on E. Jean Carroll verdict11:53
GOP refuses to drain biggest swamp in corruption of George Santos: Rep. Ritchie Torres08:04
'When I see the crown I think of the pain of my ancestors': Expert on King Charles III coronation05:13
Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact11:34
Play All