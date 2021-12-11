Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes
10:36
Share this -
copied
Donald Trump falsely accusing Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman of rigging votes has led to numerous threats against her, to the point that she has had to change her appearance. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the call for greater protections for election workers, and more prosecutions for the perpetrators of these threats.Dec. 11, 2021
Election worker received threats, had to change appearance after being falsely accused by Trump of rigging votes
10:36
Andrew Zimmern: We have enough food to reach people and desperately need Congress to take notice
08:26
Tim O’Brien: NY attorney general seeking Trump deposition signals investigation’s end is near
08:03
Joy Reid: The party of open hostility to democracy is the Republican Party
09:14
Exonerated after 43 years in jail despite his innocence, Kevin Strickland opens up to Joy Reid
07:09
Reid on Meadows: We're likely watching a pathetic attempt to get back in Trump's good graces