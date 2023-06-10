IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

    09:00

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

    10:46

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57

  • Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

    08:54

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

    10:36

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • ‘She simply knocked on the door’: Mother of Florida woman shot, killed after neighbor exchange

    09:08

  • 'There's something to be said for demonstrating what slow, quiet work does': Velshi on Biden speech

    09:29

  • ‘Biden is trying to burnish his resume as protector-in-chief’: Alex Wagner on debt limit address

    09:52

  • Psaki calls 2024 GOP political strategies ‘based on getting likes,’ ‘disconnected from the country’

    11:54

  • Partner of fallen Capitol police officer 'was really shocked' by protest lionizing Jan. 6 rioters

    05:12

  • Just-impeached TX AG Paxton sued Dem stronghold in 2020 to block use of universal mail-in ballots

    08:28

  • 'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal

    11:01

  • ‘This does smell a lot like obstruction’: Expert on new reporting on Trump's classified docs stash

    06:40

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18-year sentence

    05:49

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

  • 'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00

The Reidout

‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

10:07

The special counsel’s case against Donald Trump was laid out in the historic indictment released to the public on Friday concerning Trump’s gross mishandling of classified documents. In all, the special counsel is charging Trump with 37 counts. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, MSNBC's Alex Wagner, and more join Joy Reid to discuss.June 10, 2023

  • Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

    09:00

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

    10:46

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57

  • Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All