‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

The special counsel’s case against Donald Trump was laid out in the historic indictment released to the public on Friday concerning Trump’s gross mishandling of classified documents. In all, the special counsel is charging Trump with 37 counts. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, MSNBC's Alex Wagner, and more join Joy Reid to discuss.June 10, 2023