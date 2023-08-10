'Outrageous lie': Lawyer debunks Trump campaign ad saying Fani Willis had affair with gang member

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia, is expected to present her case to a grand jury next week. Now Donald Trump, possibly facing a fourth indictment, is accusing Willis of having an affair with a gang member. Why would he put that baseless claim in a campaign ad? The ad tries to add legitimacy to the claim by sourcing a Rolling Stone article from January. Its author, staff writer for Rolling Stone, Andre Gee, joins Joy Reid to debunk Trump's erroneous allegations. Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler also brings his analysis.Aug. 10, 2023

