Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

In France, millions have taken to the streets, protesting President Emanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age. In Iran, anti-regime protests have raged for months following Masha Amini's death in police custody. In Nigeria, thousands protested the country's election results, alleging vote tampering and voter intimidation. Plus, Israel was nearly paralyzed by massive protests over far right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to weaken the country's judiciary system. Meanwhile, in the U.S. we seem to lack the same urgency regarding our own authoritarian trends. Joy Reid and MSNBC analyst Charlies Sykes discuss.March 28, 2023