‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness
May 21, 202410:03

‘Big fat F’: Trump defense ‘didn’t land any punches’ in attempt to smear Cohen with first witness

10:03

Donald Trump’s defense tried to smear Michael Cohen claiming that his motive was money in taking actions related to the Stormy Daniels hush money scheme, but legal experts tell Joy Reid their arguments “didn’t stick.” Trump’s defense calling its first witness, Robert Costello, is also discussed on The ReidOut.May 21, 2024

