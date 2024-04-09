IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Atrocious': Trump claims 'modern day Nelson Mandela' status to bash Stormy Daniels trial judge
April 9, 202411:42

Donald Trump just compared himself to Nelson Mandela, after comparisons of himself to Jesus, Alexei Navalny and Abraham Lincoln. He did so while again attacking Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the Stormy Daniels hush money election interference trial that is set to start next week. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.April 9, 2024

