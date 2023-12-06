Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman

Trevian Kutti, former publicist for Kanye West, faces charges involving her allegedly pressuring Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman to falsely confess to Donald Trump’s baseless voter fraud claims. Last week, Kutti, while never referring to Freeman by name, appeared to directly threaten Freeman. Katie Phang, host of "The Katie Phang Show" on MSNBC, joins Joy Reid with her legal analysis.Dec. 6, 2023