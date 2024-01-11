IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

‘Normalization of crazy’: Trump's ‘absolute immunity’ coup defense compared to murderous dictators

08:25

Donald Trump's lawyer walked into a federal courtroom and argued yesterday that Trump could order a hit on his political rival or rivals using the U.S. military without facing any legal accountability. Assassination has historically been the province of dictators like Vladimir Putin, Benito Mussolini, Joseph Stalin or Adolf Hitler, and not of American presidents. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 11, 2024

