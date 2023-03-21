Charles Blow: There's no equivalent to what Trump's allegedly done vs. other presidents, candidates

The potential indictment of Donald J. Trump over allegations that he illegally paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 run for the presidency could come this week. The Republican Party, which has campaigned for more than six years on their plans to lock up its political opponents, is now crying foul, as one of their own is facing possible indictments for actual crimes. Our political experts join Joy Reid to analyze these developments.March 21, 2023