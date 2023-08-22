Accused Jan. 6 honchos 'got to sit around for 3½ years' without facing legal action Tim Miller says

Donald Trump and his co-defendants have until Friday to surrender in Georgia after an investigation by Fulton County DA Fani Willis resulted in a grand jury indicting the former president and over a dozen accused co-conspirators. Why are so many accused organizers linked to Jan. 6 and other 2020 election interference only recently facing any legal repercussions? Joy Reid and her panel discuss this, and the felon convicted of a violent crime committed during the Capitol insurrection who has disappeared before his sentencing.Aug. 22, 2023