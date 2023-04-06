IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘DOJ really needs to bite the bullet’: Legal expert on federally prosecuting Trump

    11:12
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Trump got away with Access Hollywood tape politically but will pay for it legally

    09:41

  • Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

    06:18

  • ‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views

    07:16

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

    08:52

  • Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06

  • Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’

    11:24

  • ‘Hard to call it a dog whistle of antisemitism’: DeSantis tweets Manhattan DA is ‘Soros-backed’

    09:52

  • ‘He knows exactly what he’s doing’: Historian on DeSantis tweet disparaging Trump indictment

    03:59

  • Sharpton on indictment: ‘Donald Trump should not sleep comfortably tonight’

    05:47

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis calls Trump indictment a ‘weaponization of the legal system'

    03:17

  • Joy Reid: Republicans like to say AR-15 is not weapon of war but it absolutely is

    10:59

  • Transgender activist slams GOP for ‘trying to weaponize’ Nashville shooting ‘for the ballot box’

    08:20

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49

  • Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21

  • Joy Reid: We seem to lack urgency about authoritarianism as Trump effectively threatens civil war

    07:55

  • Activist: Tennessee has had every single chance to strengthen its gun laws and done the opposite

    11:10

  • A train whistle to anti-government actors: Obeidallah on Trump holding 1st campaign rally in Waco

    04:36

  • Rep. Adam Schiff slams Trump warning of ‘potential death and destruction’ if Bragg indicts him

    05:06

  • Tablets and texting: Rep. Crockett disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene on Jan. 6 defendant mistreatment

    09:54

The Reidout

‘DOJ really needs to bite the bullet’: Legal expert on federally prosecuting Trump

11:12

When Attorney General Merrick Garland took the reins at the Department of Justice, why didn't the Southern District of New York continue its investigation into Donald Trump? Trump was out of office. He was not a candidate. Now it has been left to local prosecutors to pick up the pieces of the case. Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC legal analyst, former FBI general counsel, and former senior member of the Mueller probe, joins Joy Reid with his analysis.April 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘DOJ really needs to bite the bullet’: Legal expert on federally prosecuting Trump

    11:12
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Trump got away with Access Hollywood tape politically but will pay for it legally

    09:41

  • Exonerated 5 member Salaam transforms Trump’s ad calling for his death into his first campaign ad

    06:18

  • ‘He’s as far-right as you can get’: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate scrutinized for extreme views

    07:16

  • Omarosa Manigault Newman: Donald Trump is terrified, doesn't look well

    08:52

  • Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All