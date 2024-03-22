IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's last-ditch plea: Countdown to pay $454 million bond... or else
March 22, 2024

The Reidout

Trump's last-ditch plea: Countdown to pay $454 million bond... or else

11:00

Donald Trump is now begging supporters for money to pay his legal bills and court-related fees, as he faces a ticking clock to pay his $454 million bond related to his New York civil fraud trial. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 22, 2024

