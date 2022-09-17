IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mark Meadows now has 'hot potato' of culpability for Mar-a-Lago docs legal expert says

Mark Meadows now has 'hot potato' of culpability for Mar-a-Lago docs legal expert says

A Donald Trump attorney now says that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told him that the boxes with sensitive documents found at Mar-a-Lago only contained “press clippings.” Mark Meadows now has the “hot potato” of culpability for the Mar-a-Lago classified and sensitive documents scandal, legal expert Andrew Weissmann says.Sept. 17, 2022

