'You get re-victimized when telling story over and over': Legal expert on E. Jean Carroll testimony

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina’s treatment of E. Jean Carroll on the witness stand on Thursday during Trump’s civil rape trial is slammed by legal expert Katie Phang. Reporter and producer for NBC and MSNBC Adam Reiss also joins Joy Reid with his report after being in the courtroom. "'He raped me whether I screamed or not,' she said,” Reiss reports of Carroll’s testimony. “She said that loudly. She was sobbing. It was a very emotional moment."April 28, 2023