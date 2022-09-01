IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office

    Former CIA director on classified docs at Mar-a-Lago: ‘The damage potentially is incalculable’

  • Warren ‘has had it with idea’ that people needing student debt relief are slackers

  • ‘This is the fight of our lifetime’: Rep. Cicilline on poll showing expectations of civil war

  • Historian: Graham saying Republicans will riot if Trump's indicted ‘like race-baiter from the '20s’

  • Three weeks after Trump announced FBI search he's yet to say why he had documents at Mar-a-Lago

  • Former CIA director believes 'there will be multiple charges from what we have seen at Mar-a-Lago'

  • Joy Reid: Mar-a-Lago affidavit shows FBI’s probable cause based on a number of different witnesses

  • Florida congressional nominee Maxwell Frost could be first Gen Z member of Congress

  • Abortion rights concerns galvanize women voters christening 2022 the new 'Year of the Woman'

  • Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan

  • After being compared to screen legend Pam Grier, Rep. Val Demings and the iconic actress talk politics

  • Legal expert wishes DOJ had acted ‘more aggressively to safeguard our nation’s secrets’

  • O'Rourke says Abbott is ‘more beholden to NRA, gun manufacturers’ than those he is meant to serve

  • Joy Reid: Trump can't seem to understand those documents belong to the American people

  • ‘Rubio is scared. Val Demings is a dream candidate for the Democrats’ Florida pollster says

  • Trump had classified docs in ‘hotel and wedding facility basement’ national security expert gibes

  • 'Road to preserving American democracy runs through Arizona' St. Sen. Raquel Terán says

  • ‘They went too far’: Pollster on GOP losing Latino support after Roe reversal

  • ‘Who would know better than a Trump family member?’: Questions arise on who tipped off FBI on Mar-a-Lago docs

The Reidout

Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office

Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb might need her own attorney for allegedly lying for Trump. New details have emerged about Bobb and the Trump legal team's failure to fully comply with a subpoena for documents marked as classified. The New York Times reports that back in June Bobb signed a statement attesting that all the sensitive material in Trump's personal possession had been returned. Her statement was attached to the Justice Department’s filing on Tuesday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 1, 2022

