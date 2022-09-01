Joy Reid: Trump can’t pretend he didn’t understand he had classified secrets in his office

Donald Trump attorney Christina Bobb might need her own attorney for allegedly lying for Trump. New details have emerged about Bobb and the Trump legal team's failure to fully comply with a subpoena for documents marked as classified. The New York Times reports that back in June Bobb signed a statement attesting that all the sensitive material in Trump's personal possession had been returned. Her statement was attached to the Justice Department’s filing on Tuesday. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Sept. 1, 2022