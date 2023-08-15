IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING NEWS: Georgia grand jury returns indictment in 2020 election probe

  • Reporter blocked from DeSantis Iowa State Fair event says he's 'not used to that sort of hostility'

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    Expert says Judge Chutkan 'knows exactly what levers to pull' to hold Trump's 'feet to the fire'

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Evidence I've seen suggests Hunter Biden is being treated worse than anyone else would be

    06:46

  • Under 14th Amendment Trump doesn't need an insurrection conviction to be disqualified expert says

    11:04

  • ‘That disgusted me’: Legal expert slams Trump attorneys calling him ‘President Trump’ in court

    10:47

  • Public financial disclosure should not be new to Thomas: Fmr. ethics officer on new report on gifts

    07:43

  • 'Outrageous lie': Lawyer debunks Trump campaign ad saying Fani Willis had affair with gang member

    11:21

  • ‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy

    07:33

  • ‘Like folks in Montgomery': TN St. Rep. Jones resolves to regain stripped committee assignments

    06:35

  • Two Alabama dock brawl suspects remain at large, 'have not been cooperative' Montgomery mayor says

    08:28

  • ‘Hip-Hop is Universal’: Ja’han Jones on new, digital series celebrating 50th anniversary of hip-hop

    03:26

  • ‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

    05:39

  • Exposed: Disparity between Trump’s Jan. 6 arrest and gamer Kai Cenat’s arrest detailed by Joy Reid

    10:41

  • 'Apparently it’s all good because he didn’t send in the tanks?': Joy Reid on Trump lawyer defense

    09:40

  • ‘Supporting Trump a failure of civic character’: Nichols slams allies condemning Jan. 6 indictment

    10:21

  • Trump might be charged in Georgia under same law as Young Thug Atlanta reporter says

    05:49

  • ‘Trump's in full-blown autocratic, dictatorial mode’: Rep. Raskin slams former president’s threats

    09:18

  • ‘Smith already has Trump’: Legal expert on how co-conspirators ‘can’t escape’ through a DOJ deal

    03:48

  • 'Let people see with their own eyes': Televise Trump election interference trial historian says

    06:16

  • ‘Deranged and deluded’: Republican strategist slams ongoing GOP 'stolen election' conspiracies

    08:08

The Reidout

Expert says Judge Chutkan 'knows exactly what levers to pull' to hold Trump's 'feet to the fire'

08:32

Donald Trump has gone on the attack against the prosecutors and judges who are trying to hold him accountable. The judge overseeing the federal trial into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Judge Tanya Chutkan, ended her first hearing with this warning to both parties: “The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case… the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly." Nevertheless, on Monday Trump posted that Judge Chutkan was, “very biased and unfair.” Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Aug. 15, 2023

  • Reporter blocked from DeSantis Iowa State Fair event says he's 'not used to that sort of hostility'

    05:51
  • Now Playing

    Expert says Judge Chutkan 'knows exactly what levers to pull' to hold Trump's 'feet to the fire'

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Evidence I've seen suggests Hunter Biden is being treated worse than anyone else would be

    06:46

  • Under 14th Amendment Trump doesn't need an insurrection conviction to be disqualified expert says

    11:04

  • ‘That disgusted me’: Legal expert slams Trump attorneys calling him ‘President Trump’ in court

    10:47

  • Public financial disclosure should not be new to Thomas: Fmr. ethics officer on new report on gifts

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All