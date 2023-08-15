Expert says Judge Chutkan 'knows exactly what levers to pull' to hold Trump's 'feet to the fire'

Donald Trump has gone on the attack against the prosecutors and judges who are trying to hold him accountable. The judge overseeing the federal trial into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, Judge Tanya Chutkan, ended her first hearing with this warning to both parties: “The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case… the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly." Nevertheless, on Monday Trump posted that Judge Chutkan was, “very biased and unfair.” Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel discuss.Aug. 15, 2023